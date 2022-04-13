ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach on a subway platform in Queens Wednesday, the NYPD said.

The stabbing happened at 8:40 a.m. at the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue subway station in Elmhurst, police said. The teen had gotten off a southbound 7 train and was on the platform when he was approached by an unidentified person. Without exchanging any words, the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the teen in the stomach.

The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, police said. The suspect – pictured above – fled the subway station in an unknown direction.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).