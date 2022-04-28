FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — The search continued Thursday for the suspect who shot three teens in Fresh Meadows, Queens on Wednesday.

The terrifying scene unfolded around 4:30 p.m. on 188th Street. Police said a group of teens was walking down the road when a gray car pulled up and an argument broke out between the suspect and a few teens in the group. The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, police said, striking three teens who were not part of the argument.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the neck and rushed to the hospital, authorities said. Police described her condition as critical but stable.

Two 18-year-olds were also shot, according to the NYPD. They suffered injuries to their legs. Police said they were in stable condition.

None of the victims have prior arrests, according to police.

Vincent Hurtado said he heard the gunshots and rushed outside to find the girl on the ground.

“She looked like she was ready to pass out. She was in shock. She said that she couldn’t move her legs. I immediately called the ambulance. I called the cops,” he said.

Violent crime is uncharacteristic for the quiet neighborhood. The 107 Precinct, which includes Fresh Meadows, had only three reported shootings within the last year, NYPD statistics show.

