14-year-old boy shot twice in the back in Queens home

ROSEDALE, Queens — An armed man entered a Queens home on Sunday night and opened fire, shooting a 14-year-old boy twice in the back.

The shooting happened in a 243rd Street home around 9 p.m., police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday night. Police identified the shooter as a man in his 20s.

Teens were also recently shot in the Bronx and in Manhattan.

