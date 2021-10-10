14-year-old boy shot twice in the back in Queens home

Queens

File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

ROSEDALE, Queens — An armed man entered a Queens home on Sunday night and opened fire, shooting a 14-year-old boy twice in the back.

The shooting happened in a 243rd Street home around 9 p.m., police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday night. Police identified the shooter as a man in his 20s.

Teens were also recently shot in the Bronx and in Manhattan.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

