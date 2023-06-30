LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy is dead after falling off a train while subway surfing in Queens Thursday, police said.

The incident happened on a No. 7 train near the Queensboro Plaza station in Long Island City, officials said. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

Last week, a teenager was killed and another was injured while subway surfing in Brooklyn.

Members of the New York City Council and Mayor Eric Adams have called for more to be done to curb subway surfing, including education in schools, outreach by police, public service campaigns, and changes on social media.

“How many more sons and daughters do we need to lose before action is taken,” Adams said last Thursday.

Subway surfing incidents rose 366% over one year from 2021 to 2022.