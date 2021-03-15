12-year-old girl slashed in the face in Queens: NYPD

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

ELMHURST, Queens — A child was slashed in the face during a dispute in Queens on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Officers were called to Justice Avenue, near 90th Street, in Elmhurst around 6:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was slashed in the forehead, but the injury was not life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made.

