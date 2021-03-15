12-year-old girl slashed in the face in Queens: NYPD

Queens

ELMHURST, Queens — A child was slashed in the face during a dispute in Queens on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Officers were called to Justice Avenue, near 90th Street, in Elmhurst around 6:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was slashed in the forehead, but the injury was not life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

