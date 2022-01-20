11-year-old child in critical condition after being struck by car in Queens: NYPD

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A child is described as being in “critical condition” after being hit at a Queens intersection Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 11-year-old child was struck at the intersection of Rockaway and Lefferts boulevards in the South Ozone Park section, police said. The driver, a 67-year-old man, stayed on the scene and was taken into custody.

No charges were filed against the driver as of 6:54 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where police described them as being in critical condition. An investigation is ongoing.