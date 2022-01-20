11-year-old child in critical condition after being struck by car in Queens: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A child is described as being in “critical condition” after being hit at a Queens intersection Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 11-year-old child was struck at the intersection of Rockaway and Lefferts boulevards in the South Ozone Park section, police said. The driver, a 67-year-old man, stayed on the scene and was taken into custody.

No charges were filed against the driver as of 6:54 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where police described them as being in critical condition. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Overturned dump truck on Cross Island Parkway causes traffic delays

Students face mental health crisis amid omicron surge

New Queens coworking space aims to help entrepreneurs grow their food business

Queens woman needs wheelchair-accessible bathroom in NYCHA home after stroke

School safety officer killed in Astoria shooting

The Missing: Dad drives through NY, NJ looking for 14-year-old daughter

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter