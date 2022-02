FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A 10-year-old girl was killed and two women were injured when a car crashed into a car wash in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers said one of the victims was pinned under the car when it crashed at 13-28 Beach Channel Drive.

A 33-year-old pedestrian and the 35-year-old driver were both taken to the hospital with injuries. Their injuries were considered serious, but not life threatening.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.