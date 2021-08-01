10 shot near laundromat in North Corona, Queens: NYPD

Queens

shooting scene in North Corona, Queens

A shooting in North Corona, Queens left 10 people injured on July 31, 2021, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

NORTH CORONA, Queens — At least 10 people were injured in a shooting in Queens Saturday night, police said.

The hail of bullets erupted near a laundromat on 99th Street and 37th Avenue in North Corona around 10:40 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe one or more shooters pulled up on mopeds and opened fire outside the laundromat. 

All of the victims, who range in age from 19 to 72 years old, were expected to survive, police said.

No arrests had been made, as of early Sunday morning.

The NYPD was expected to offer updates on the case Sunday.

Connect with PIX11 Online

