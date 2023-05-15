A 1-year-old boy was killed in a fire in Jamaica, Queens on May 14, 2023, police said. (credit: LoudLabs)

JAMAICA, QUEENS (PIX11) – A family has been torn apart after a fire ripped through a Queens home and killed a 1-year-old boy.

First responders were called to the home on 106th Avenue in Jamaica just before 11 p.m. Sunday. After the fire was put out, they found the baby unconscious and unresponsive in one of the top floors of the home, police said.

The boy, identified as Jason Eli, was rushed to a hospital, but he could not be saved.

The FDNY Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire. The investigation remains ongoing.