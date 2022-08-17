Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police in connection to the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. (NYPD)

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend.

Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police in connection to the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah.

Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in Edgemere around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, according to the NYPD.

Gyimah, who worked as a taxi driver, dropped off multiple passengers who allegedly ran off without paying, according to the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers.

Gyimah got out of his taxi and chased them down on foot. When Gyimah confronted the passengers, the group surrounded him and began punching and kicking him, according to surveillance video of the incident released by the NYPD.

As Gyimah got back to his feet, one person punched him in the face, the video shows. Gyimah collapsed to the ground and suffered a fatal head injury, officials said.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police are trying to identify four other people wanted in connection to Gyimah’s death. They are two girls approximately between the ages of 13 and 15, a girl around 16 years old and a man around 20 years old.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers offered a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.