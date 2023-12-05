RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens man is facing a slew of charges in connection to a violent string of robberies in Richmond Hill that left one person with a gunshot wound.

Shahab Usman, 40, was walked out of the 102nd precinct Tuesday night in handcuffs, accused of robbery, rape, attempted murder and a number of other crimes, all happening at four different Richmond Hills spas.

The first incident was reported on Nov. 26 at 185-09 Jamaica Ave., where investigators claim Usman and another man, seen in surveillance photos, took out a knife and firearm as they demanded cash and property from three victims, all in their 40s. Police said the two took $5,000 cash and three cell phones before fleeing the scene without injuring those victims.

“We all come out here to work, and we have a family and some people coming to just take what you got,” said Bayo Singh, who lives nearby. “It’s not fair.”

Police told PIX11 that on Dec. 2, one of those men robbed a 57-year-old woman at gunpoint at a spa at 113-19 Liberty Ave. As she tried to evade her attacker, they said he threw her to the ground and hit her in the face with his firearm before taking her phone and $700 cash. The woman suffered injuries to her face and leg.

That same day, investigators say a 45-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in an attempted robbery at a spa at 123-21 Jamaica Avenue after telling the suspect she had no cash or belongings.

He then fired a single gunshot, striking a 52-year-old man in the next room in his abdomen, leaving him in critical condition.

Luis Marte works at the barbershop next door to a spa that police say was robbed as recently as Monday afternoon. He called the robberies a cause for concern.

“I lock my door,” Marte said. “As soon as I’m in with like two customers, I lock my door. I don’t let nobody else come in.”

A 50-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in the spa at 112-21 Jamaica Avenue, next door to Marte’s barbershop, according to police. The gunman then fled after taking $190 from the victim and cash from two other victims at that location. Now, business owners are taking precautions.

“Around businesses, people always looking to an advantage of taking money or whatever,” said Marte. Those things happen in business areas and avenues like this. You just have to be aware.”

Police are searching for a second person in connection to those robberies as the investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).