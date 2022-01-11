1 seriously injured in Queens carbon monoxide incident: FDNY

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens – One person was hospitalized following a carbon monoxide incident at a Queens building early Tuesday, authorities said.

Emergency responders were called to a building in the vicinity of 92nd Street and Roosevelt Avenue just before 1:30 a.m., FDNY officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and reported high carbon monoxide levels, according to authorities.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, FDNY said.

Further detail on the incident was not immediately disclosed.