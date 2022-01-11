1 seriously injured in Queens carbon monoxide incident: FDNY

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens – One person was hospitalized following a carbon monoxide incident at a Queens building early Tuesday, authorities said.

Emergency responders were called to a building in the vicinity of 92nd Street and Roosevelt Avenue just before 1:30 a.m., FDNY officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and reported high carbon monoxide levels, according to authorities. 

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, FDNY said.

Further detail on the incident was not immediately disclosed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

New Queens coworking space aims to help entrepreneurs grow their food business

Queens woman needs wheelchair-accessible bathroom in NYCHA home after stroke

School safety officer killed in Astoria shooting

The Missing: Dad drives through NY, NJ looking for 14-year-old daughter

Queens community bands together to provide holiday meals for struggling neighbors

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter