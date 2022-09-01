JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — One lucky New Yorker is about $1 million richer.

The second-prize ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing was sold at Northern Liquors on Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights. The ticket is worth $1 million.

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.