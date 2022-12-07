SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) – One man was stabbed and another man was slashed during an incident in Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said.

It happened near Lefferts Boulevard and Rockaway Boulevard in the South Ozone Park neighborhood just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Both victims are in their 20s. One victim was stabbed twice in the chest and is expected to die from his injuries, police said. The other victim was slashed on his leg and is expected to survive.

No arrest has been made. No additional information about the incident was immediately available from police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).