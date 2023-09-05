The scene of a fatal crash in Glen Oaks, Queens, on Sept. 5, 2023 (Credit: Citizen App)

GLEN OAKS, Queens (PIX11) – One person was killed and at least three other pedestrians were injured in a crash in Queens Tuesday, police said.

The crash happened at 260th Street and 73rd Avenue in Glen Oaks just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The victims were unloading groceries from a parked car when they were struck by the vehicle, police said. One person was killed and at least three others were hurt, including two children, according to authorities.

Police did not provide information on what caused the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.