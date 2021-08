A fire in Flushing, Queens left one person seriously injured on Aug. 14, 2021, officials said. (Credit: Citizen App)

FLUSHING, Queens — Emergency responders rushed a person to the hospital following a fire in Queens Saturday morning, officials said.

Flames broke out at a home on Leavitt Street in Flushing around 12:53 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control just after 2 a.m.

One civilian suffered a serious injury, officials said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.