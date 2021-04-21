Scene of a deadly multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of 111th Street and Atlantic Avenue in the Richmond Hill area of Queens on April 21, 2021. (PIX11 News via RHS News)

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — One man was killed and several others were injured when an apparent speeding car crashed into two other vehicles in Queens early Wednesday.

Police responded to a motor vehicle collision just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of 111th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill.

Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with severe head trauma in the crashed vehicle, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, cops said. His identity has not been released, pending family notification.

Investigation determined a man driving a 2018 Honda Accord with three passengers was traveling east on Atlantic Avenue at an apparent high rate of speed when they struck a Ford F-150 truck driven by a 49-year-old man at the intersection, according to police.

The Ford truck stopped at the intersection, and the Honda continued traveling and struck a parked Mercedes Benz GLA-250 with a 64-year-old woman in the driver’s seat, authorities said.

The driver of the Honda fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The operator of the Ford truck refused medical attention, cops said.

The additional occupants in the Honda and the Mercedes were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

No arrests have been made.