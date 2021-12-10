1 dead in Queensbridge apartment fire: NYPD

Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — One person is dead after fire ripped through an apartment at a Queens NYCHA complex on Thursday evening, according to the NYPD.

Police said a 911 came in around 6:18 p.m. for flames in an apartment at the Queensbridge North Houses in Long Island City.

Upon arrival and the extinguishment of the fire by FDNY firefighters, police officers discovered an unidentified female victim with burns and trauma to her body, authorities said.

EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead, police said. Her identity was not immediately known.

The fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire as the investigation continues Friday, according to the NYPD.

