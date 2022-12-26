A fire broke out a towing lot in Queens on Dec. 26, 2022, officials said. (Citizen App)

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — One person died and a firefighter was injured when a fire broke out at a towing lot in Queens early Monday morning, authorities said.

Multiple cars caught fire at the lot at 125-11 152nd Ave. in South Ozone Park at around 3:30 a.m., according to the FDNY. A civilian was pronounced dead at the scene and the firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Approximately 60 firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene. The cause of the fire remained under investigation, the FDNY said.

