FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — One person was pronounced dead after an apartment fire in Queens on Friday, an FDNY official said.

Flames broke out at the building on 71st Avenue in Forest Hills around 8:30 a.m. An FDNY official at the scene told PIX11 News the fire was contained in one apartment that had a lot of clutter.

Additional information regarding the victim was not immediately available.

The blaze happened a little more than 24 hours after another deadly fire in the Bronx on Thanksgiving Day.

The fire engulfed two apartments in the building at 1730 Harrison Ave. near West Tremont Avenue in Morris Heights at around 5:25 a.m. Thursday, officials said. A 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man died, police said. Two other women, ages 62 and 63, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of both fires remained under investigation, as of Friday.

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Mira Wassef.