QUEENS (PIX11)– One man died and two others were injured after being shot with an assault rifle in Queens early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in the parking lot behind a catering hall at 136-26 Cross Bay Blvd. at around 5:05 a..m. following a dispute, police said. A 38-year man was shot in the torso and taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the face and another 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in the leg, police said. Both are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

