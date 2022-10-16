QUEENS (PIX11) — A 20-year-old driver died and a car passenger was injured in a Queens car crash early on Sunday, police said.

The driver was headed northbound on the Clearview Expressway near 73rd Avenue around 2:15 a.m. when he hit the guardrail in the center of the roadway, investigators determined. The Honda Accord veered across the lanes to the right shoulder and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. The unidentified passenger was rushed to a hospital with head and body trauma. He was critically injured.