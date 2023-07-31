LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A rooftop farm in Long Island City will now help serve the needs of young people in the neighborhood.

Sky Farm is a one-acre farm on the roof of the standard motor building. It will teach kids about agriculture, healthy meals, green spaces and sustainable living.

The rooftop farm is a partnership between the Variety Boys and Girls Club and Brooklyn Grange, who will manage the farm.

They will work with school kids on field trips and host outdoor events for the entire Queens community.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.