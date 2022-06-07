LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Queens residents say water gushed out of a city pipe early Tuesday morning, turning Vernon Boulevard into a river, flooding the area, and submerging parked cars.

Resident Andre Smith was stuck cleaning the mud and water out of his car while trying to get it started.

“This thing was just sitting in water ..my seats are soaking wet,” Smith told PIX11 News.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection over 450 customers in the area were without water as crews tried to get to the source of the leak.



This is the second time in less than two years a major water main break has happened in this area, residents said. PIX11 has learned this is not the first time dirty water spewed from the ground, leaving cars trapped on flooded streets in Long Island City.



Smith says in January of 2021, his car was damaged during a water main break, and he barely got his car back on the road.



“We came out of our own pocket to get it … back up and running,” he said.



Crews have been busy repairing the break Tuesday. The DEP said water main repairs have been completed and water service has been restored to all residents. Roadway repairs are ongoing, the agency said.

Anyone with property damage should document and fill out a claim form with the comptroller’s office, as well as notify their insurance carriers. The claim form is on the comptroller’s website.