Queens Theatre program helps increase disabled representation on stage

Queens theatre is on a mission to put an end to those systemic barriers. They began an initiative called Theatre For All (TFA) four years ago. It’s the first of its kind in New York City and has led to many success stories.

Studies show that unemployment is high among those who are disabled as they face many challenges getting work. With Broadway and local theatres reopening, Queens Theatre is training those who are disabled to have a better shot at making it in the industry.



According to the Harvard Political review, one in four American adults has a disability of some kind, making them the largest minority group in the country — yet they are also the least represented in the performing arts field. (95% of disabled characters are played by able-bodied actors.)

That’s why the Queens Theatre is on a mission to put an end to those systemic barriers. They began an initiative called Theatre For All (TFA) four years ago. It’s the first of its kind in New York City and has led to many success stories.



The workshop is normally held in person, but due to the pandemic, the two-week intensive program is being offered virtually to people 18 and older at all levels of their career.

Candidates are required to fill out an online application and perform a monologue to be considered.

Movement, voice, speech, and scene study are just some of the techniques being offered. The goal is to give them the tools, strategies, and tactics to participate in the professional world of acting.