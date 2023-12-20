JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A street in Queens is getting a new name, the New York City Council announced on Wednesday.

In Jackson Heights, 34th Avenue will soon bear the name “Paseo Park,” which means leisurely stroll, or a promenade in Spanish. City leaders heralded the area as a “jewel” of the New York City Open Streets program.

“[The area] is a shining example of how we can reimagine our streets to better serve communities,” New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said. “Through the support and vision from Jackson Heights residents, NYC DOT has transformed this corridor into a community center, a street to foster children’s play, cultural events, safe cycling connections, and new meeting spaces for families and friends.”

The new name reflects the diverse population in Jackson Heights, officials said.

Members of the Jackson Heights community had been trying to reclaim public space for years, as the neighborhood ranks last in park space per capita in New York City.

Championed by Council Member Shekar Krishnan, the bill to rename the area “Paseo Park” is expected to be approved by the City Council on Wednesday. It covers all 26 blocks of 34th Avenue, from 69th Street to Junction Boulevard – 7 acres of pedestrian space.

A co-naming ceremony is expected to take place in the spring of 2024.

