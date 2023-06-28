WOODSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens mother on Wednesday asked her community for help to find her son’s killer.

Tyrell Smith, 33, was shot in front of his neighborhood bodega on 31st Avenue and Hobart Street in Woodside around 1 a.m. Sunday.

“He was well respected, very decent, and had a beautiful heart. He didn’t deserve this at all,” his mother said.

Smith’s devastated mom, who did not want to be identified, said that her son had just left home to visit a corner bodega. He said he would be right back.

But Smith never returned home.

Instead, he was shot in both legs and arms and died at Elmhurst Hospital.

The manager at the bodega he entered said that Smith was a good man and a long-time customer. He recalled speaking with Smith at the bodega window minutes before the shooting.

“I feel bad for him because he was a good customer in the store,” the manager said.

In the meantime, Smith’s mother has one clear message for his killer: Turn yourself in.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).