Queens mom says short-stay motels enable teen trafficking

WOODSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens mom who said her troubled daughter was repeatedly lured from home called on police to better monitor short-stay motels where teens are being sexually exploited.

“I asked them a hundred times, ‘Why don’t my girl get an Amber Alert?'” Sarah Sankarsingh said of her dealings with local cops.

A day after PIX11 News interviewed Sankarsingh in late January, she said her daughter had escaped from the clutches of an older man at a Woodside motel on Queens Boulevard.

“She waited until he fell asleep, taking his boots and coat,” Sankarsingh said. “He had taken all her clothing.”

Sankarsingh’s teen daughter had been missing for three weeks before the two of them reunited by a gas station on Queens Boulevard. She said NYPD detectives responded to Cohen Children’s Hospital, where the teen was taken for evaluation Jan. 21.

Now, the mother is demanding a closer look at motels where teens are being exploited by older men —especially as underage sex workers.

A 21-year-old Bronx woman who called herself “Cookie” said she was 12 years old when another girl recruited her for motel sex work at a group foster home. Cookie said she had been molested by her older brother by the age of five.

“It kept going, so I was like, ‘Why not get paid for it?” Cookie said. “Why not do something to earn money out of it?”

Cookie said she would often go to school and then leave the foster home to meet “dates” at a hotel near Sutphin Boulevard’s Air Train Station. She remembered the rates that were charged by the lead girl and the pimp: $120 for 15 minutes and $160 for 30 minutes.

“I was going to all different hotels,” Cookie said. “I was going to people’s houses.”

Dawn Rowe, a social worker who is CEO of a nonprofit called Girl Vow, said she remembered seeing the pimps in action at one hotel she visited.

“They have, like, a slew of rooms that are next door to each other, where they rent,” Rowe recalled. “And they monitor the transactions that occur in each one of those rooms.”

Cookie said the owners and managers of small hotels are aware of the activities going on.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz has been aware of the illicit activity at some motels ever since she took over as the first female DA in the borough.

“We’ve found that transportation hubs in Queens, the airports especially, are really a center for this type of activity,” Katz told PIX11 News, adding that hotels “give a sense of anonymity.”

The District Attorney created a Human Trafficking Bureau when she took over as lead prosecutor in Queens in 2020. Now Jessica Melton is chief prosecutor in the bureau.

“We’ve had 23 indictments against 37 traffickers for exploitation or for trafficking,” Katz noted.

Her office has placed a heavy emphasis on getting resources for teens and young women trying to leave the life.

“We provide the infrastructure that is absolutely needed in order to survive and thrive,” she said.