One person died and four others were injured in a car crash in Gramercy Park, Manhattan on June 4, 2023. (PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment of a Queens man who allegedly was drunk driving and swerved into pedestrians, and cyclists killing one and injuring others in Gramercy Park.

The crash happened at East 21st Street and Third Avenue in the Gramercy Park neighborhood on June 4., police said.

The suspect, Mahbub Ali, went to brunch with a friend in the Financial District around noon and visited other locations to continue drinking, according to court documents. Ali while drunk was speeding up Third Avenue with a passenger in the front seat when he struck and killed a 22-year-old bicyclist, officials said.

“The bicyclist was flung into the air across the intersection and suffered substantial head and torso injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital,” according to court documents.

His car then crashed into the sidewalk before hitting a light pole, an NYPD van, and a garbage can. Another bicyclist’s leg was injured and debris from the collision hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk.

“Mahbub Ali allegedly drove while intoxicated, killing a bicyclist and injuring multiple others as they were out on a summer Sunday. My thoughts are with the friends and family of the young man who lost his life, as well as the victims who continue to heal from their injuries,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Ali, 26, is facing manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, assault, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving charges, officials said.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.