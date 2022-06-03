HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Queens man was indicted for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl he met through the social media app Snapchat, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Friday.

Andrew Ramsaroop, 30, is charged with two counts of second-degree rape, one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Ramsaroop allegedly talked with the teen through Snapchat for two weeks before traveling to Long Island to meet up with her in May.

Ramsaroop met with the teen and one of her friends at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove and tried to get them to enter his vehicle, but they refused, police said. Later that day, Ramsaroop met with the 13-year-old girl at a playground in Hauppauge and allegedly raped her. He met up with her on a second occasion and raped her again, police said.

The victim later told a school official, who contacted the police. Ramsaroop was arrested on May 20.

“This defendant allegedly used a social media app to gain access to the victim,” Tierney said in a statement. “He allegedly knew the teen was 13 years old yet this adult continued to communicate with this child and eventually convinced her to meet him in person in Suffolk County. The targeting of children will not be tolerated and offenders will be held responsible for their actions.”

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.