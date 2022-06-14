QUEENS, New York (PIX11) — A Queens man has been charged with murdering his nephew with a machete in the midst of a heated argument, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Mahadeo Sukhnandan, 50, was arraigned Monday afternoon in Queens Criminal Court on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was ordered held without bail.

Sukhnandan and his nephew, Neraz Roberts, became embroiled in an argument around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at Sukhnandan’s home on 187th Place in Jamaica, where Roberts rented a basement apartment, authorities said.

As the fight escalated, Sukhnandan allegedly grabbed a machete and cut his nephew multiple times, including on the back and neck, prosecutors said. Roberts, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As alleged, the defendant brutally attacked the victim, who was his nephew, during the course of a heated argument inside the home that they shared,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement. “Violence should never be used as a response to an argument. The defendant is now in custody and faces justice in our courts.”

If convicted, Sukhnandan faces up to 25 years-to-life. He is due back in court on Friday.