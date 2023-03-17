WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man was arraigned Friday on multiple felony charges for allegedly practicing dentistry out of a storefront in White Plains, officials said.

Cesar Masso, 78, was arrested on March 9. for illegally practicing dentistry including examinations and tooth extractions. He also provided anesthetics, pain management, X-rays, and cleanings to patients out of a storefront he set up as East Post Dental on Grand Street, officials said.

White Plains police initiated the investigation after a victim reported that Masso performed tooth extractions and placed a dental bridge that fell out, officials said.

“The alleged crime of illegally practicing dentistry and providing pain medication without a license is very serious. As our investigation continues, we ask anyone who may have been a patient of the defendant to contact us or the White Plains police,” said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

One victim spent thousands of dollars on dental examinations, evaluations, and treatment over the span of six months.

Anyone who may have been a patient of East Post Dental or may have information about the defendant can contact the DA’s Office at (914) 995-TIPS (8477) or White Plains Public Safety at (914) 422-6256. Language assistance is available.