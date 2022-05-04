NEW YORK (PIX 11) — A man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with a critical head injury in Queens last month, police said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old victim was trying to cross the street at 160th Street and Liberty Avenue when he was hit by the car traveling west on Liberty Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. on March 28, police said. The driver then fled the scene.

Authorities found the victim with serious head trauma, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No update on his condition was available Wednesday.

Queens resident Sean Brown, 24, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in serious injury, police said.