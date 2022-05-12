QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — NYPD School Safety agents set up metal detectors at Maspeth High School early Thursday morning, a day after one of its students was shot in the arm just around the corner from the building.

Surveillance video captured two suspects on a moped shooting into a parking lot near the school, striking a 17-year-old boy in the left arm around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said. The victim ran inside the school for help and the building went into lockdown.

The school, located on the border of Maspeth and Elmhurst, isn’t the only one dealing with violence in its classrooms. From July 2021 to April 2022, nearly 4,500 weapons were recovered from schools citywide, police said. Officials confiscated more than 1,600 knives, 477 boxcutters or razors, and 404 tasers, police said. Sixteen firearms and 26 BB guns were also recovered.

One Maspeth High School student said violence has been particularly bad this year.

“The worst ever,” the student said. “I just hope it gets safer.”