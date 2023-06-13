ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (PIX11) – Two Queens deli workers have been charged with assault and strangulation after they allegedly came out from behind a counter at a Rockaway Park deli and attacked a customer who complained about their crispy french fries.

“This is yet another instance where a seemingly minor dispute escalated into serious physical violence,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said on Monday. “We will hold these defendants accountable.”

On Sunday, an argument between the 31-year-old customer and the two workers, 23-year-old Jorge Hernandez and 34-year-old Saber Abuhamra, escalated to physical violence when the customer complained about his crispy french fries, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. It is unclear if his fries were too soggy or not crispy enough.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition, an NYPD spokesperson said.

If convicted, Hernandez and Abuhamra could each face up to seven years in prison.