Queens DA targets motels, hotels and apartments that traffic teens

KEW GARDENS, Queens — Melinda Katz said she had a goal when she assumed office as the first female District Attorney of Queens County: using more resources to battle sex trafficking.

She created the borough’s Human Trafficking Bureau as one of those efforts. She said her office can give trafficking survivors the opportunity to get out of “the life.”

“We provide the infrastructure that is absolutely needed in order to survive and thrive,” she said.

The district attorney also knows the work being done by Bureau Chief Jessica Melton and other prosecutors can be challenging, because the business of trafficking teens and young women is a subculture many New Yorkers don’t pay attention to: even though it’s happening around the city.

“It’s happening in apartments,” she told PIX11 News, “it’s happening in abandoned hotels and active hotels.”

She said out her office has secured 23 indictments against 37 traffickers during her time as DA.

Last February, two men were arrested at the JFK Inn and charged with raping a 15-year-old girl, before forcing her to perform sex services for other men. An undercover investigator rescued the victim, after posing as a “john” answering an online ad.

Another hotel on Queens Boulevard, which was the site of shootings and complaints about teen prostitution, closed down before the city had the chance to shutter it under the “nuisance abatement” law. Katz said traffickers are savvy, and that associates work fast to move girls out of the eye of law enforcement after seeing other operations get busted.

“We do find the remaining trafficked victims are sent to another hotel,” Katz said. “We know that.”

She talked about adolescent and teen students trying to keep up appearances, even as they’re being trafficked.

“Sometimes, the predators will have the young people continue to go to school, so there’s no sign of an issue,” Katz said. “But their behavior may change.”

Dawn Rowe, CEO of the non-profit “Girl Vow,” told PIX11 News female runaways are especially vulnerable. Within 48 hours those girls are likely to be abducted.

“What [traffickers] do is, they take them and they move them out of state,” she said. “A lot of [girls] become strippers.”

Theresa Racine, a Queens resident who founded the group Xtreme Measure Media, said her daughter was given amphetamines as a teen to stay up at night. The girl worked as a stripper while also being trafficked.

“She still did the stripping, but she also did whatever he told her to do in those rooms,” Racine said of her daughter’s pimp. “She would have 10 to 30 guys a night.”

Racine said her daughter escaped the pimp’s clutches, but has struggled with addiction. The young woman is now living out of state.

District Attorney Katz said a lot of the trafficking activity happens near transportation hubs, especially near the airports. She noted the hotels “give a sense of anonymity.”

But she has a message for victims struggling to get out: “No matter how long you’ve been in this business, the Queens DA’s office is there. We will help you get out.”