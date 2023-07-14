LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — At Pumpernickel Bagel and Delicatessen in Long Island City, owner Eric Maksumov is already feeling the losses as a side effect of the actors’ strike.

“We got a couple orders canceled on steady accounts. Hopefully they come back,” Maksumov said.

Maksumov said the cafe is a go-to caterer for Silvercup Studios a short distance away. The TV and film stage provides about $300 worth of business for him daily, more when it’s a big production.

“It started with ‘Daredevil.’ We catered with them and then there were a few more shows we catered on a daily basis, delivering fresh bagels and pastries and food. As the area grew, we used to have a show every other day,” Maksumov said.

In recent days, the calls from the studio have stopped. The actors have also stopped working.

As of just after midnight Friday, SAG-AFTRA’s theatrical, TV, and streaming strike went into effect, after talks between the actor’s union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down without a contract deal. The writer’s union had already gone on strike in part for what they considered unfair wages. The actors are also fighting for more pay and the right to consent or not to the use of their likeness by the studios for artificial intelligence technology.

“It’s been blatantly clear to us that we’ve been disrespected and disregarded. It’s difficult for us to get by and we are already taking risks to be artists to pursue our passion. All we are simply asking for is to be compensated for our work,” said actress Imani Love.

The actors say major studios and streaming services have the profits to pay more. Up-and-coming artists marched alongside Hollywood royalty, like Susan Sarandon, outside of several television and streaming corporate headquarters: Amazon/HBO, Netflix/Warner Bros./Discovery, Paramount + and NBC Universal.

“This country only got fair wages, fair hours, and safety by striking. It never comes from the top down. It’s never going to come from the top down,” said Sarandon.

“Even my casting calls, my auditions are being affected because everything is on hold right now, so I can’t even start new projects until these contracts are made,” said actress and writer Trisha Regine Fuerte.

A spokesperson for City Hall told PIX11 News: “The film and television industry serves as a vibrant pillar of New York City’s culture and economy, contributing 6.5 percent to the city’s gross domestic product and providing employment to more than 185,000 talented New Yorkers. It is essential that both parties find an effective balance that allows workers to be paid a fair wage.”

The mayor and small business owners hoping that both sides head back to the bargaining table soon.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers provided this statement: “We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. This is the Union’s choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more. Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods.”