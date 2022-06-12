MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Puerto Ricans flooded Manhattan on Sunday to celebrate their homeland after a two-year hiatus on the annual parade.

The Puerto Rican Day Parade was canceled back in 2020 over COVID concerns. Organizer Louis Maldonado said there was a particularly high level of excitement for this years parade after two years off.

“It’s always vibrant, but this time we have been feeling the momentum build and the excitement billed from the community,” he said.

Mayor Eric Adams joined the parade on Sunday. He noted the Puerto Rican community has played a “major role” in building New York City into the place it is today. According to official estimates, there are around 900,000 New York City residents with Puerto Rican heritage.

“We’re enjoying this great spirit and energy,” Adams said as he marched.