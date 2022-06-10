NEW YORK (PIX11) — The National Puerto Rican Day Parade is Sunday, and preparations got underway in Lower Manhattan on Friday.

Mayor Eric Adams was joined by leaders from the island territory and parade organizers. It is the latest sign New York City is recovering from the pandemic, as one of the city’s biggest and brightest celebrations will return this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

Accompanied by drumming and singing, Adams raised the Puerto Rican flag to mark the return of the parade.

“Mi casa su casa,” Adams said. “This is your city, this is my city, and we are here together, this is an important time.”

Adams, who often styles himself as cheerleader-in-chief of the city, said the 65th annual celebration of the “sixth borough” will mark yet another milestone.

Organizer Louis Maldonado expects a particularly high level of excitement after two years.

“It’s always vibrant, but this time we have been feeling the momentum build and the excitement billed from the community,” he said.

Maldonado quickly reminded people it has been a long road to get here. Although the pandemic is much improved, the last two years have been tough for communities of color.

“The Latino, Puerto Rican, black and brown communities were really hard hit by the pandemic,” he said. “We were there at the epicenter, many of us were frontline essential workers.”

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday and run along 5th Avenue from 43rd Street to 79th Street.