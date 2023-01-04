MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Five years after Hurricane Maria, one New York City museum is on a mission to raise awareness about the devastating impacts of the storm on Puerto Rico and the diaspora have faced.

The subject matter took on even more urgency in the past year after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico. The Whitney Museum of American Art of American Art’s latest exhibition, No existe un mundo poshuracán, meaning “a post hurricane world doesn’t exist,” features the artworks of 20 artists from Puerto Rico and the diaspora. It’s the first major museum survey of Puerto Rican artists in 50 years and reflects on one of the most devastating natural disasters in history.

Inspired by a book of poems by Puerto Rican native, Raquel Salas Rivera, associate curator Marcela Guerrero says the goal is to explore the various emotions from the historic event. The hurricane serves as a metaphor for Puerto Ricans feeling trapped in a storm.

It’s shown through a series of photography, paintings, and sculptures. Upon entering the 6th floor exhibit, visitors are met with a 105-minute-long video by Sophia Cordoba, featuring first-person accounts from Puerto Ricans about what they felt during the hurricane.

With climate change a big concern, storms are expected to become more powerful as the planet gets warmer. The museum says it hopes to raise awareness and provide a state of reflection with the hopes of ultimately leading to positive changes Islandwide.

On March 3, 4, and 5, there will be a special live performance by Awilde Sterling Duprey. The exhibition runs through April 23. For more information, visit the Whitney website.