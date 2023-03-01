NEW YORK (PIX11) — A park in each of New York City’s boroughs will get a new bathroom starting as early as summer 2024, officials said Wednesday.

The Portland Loos, also known as modular toilets, will be coming to Brooklyn’s Irving Square Park, Manhattan’s Thomas Jefferson Park, Queens’ Hoyt Playground, Staten Island’s Father Macris Park and the Bronx’s Joyce Kilmer Park, city authorities said. As first reported by THE CITY, they cost about $185,000 each.

“Parks is pleased to offer year-round public access to over 600 comfort stations in our parks and playgrounds throughout the City, and we prioritize the maintenance of those vital public facilities,” a Parks Department spokesperson said. “We recognize that public access to restroom facilities is a top priority for our parkgoers, and we are always happy to explore ways to make additional comfort stations available to the public.”

The Parks Department chose to bring the modular toilets to areas that don’t already have bathrooms, a spokesperson said. The sites will also need new utility runs for water and electrical service. The Parks Department has budgeted up to $5.3 million for the project because of installation costs.

The toilets are part of a pilot program to see if Portland Loos are an economical solution for the future, authorities said. The Parks Department worked to cut costs by standardizing design and getting rid of costly and custom materials.

“Free and accessible around the clock, The Portland Loo® is designed specifically to prevent problems that are commonly experienced with public toilets,” according to the company. “The sleek and modern kiosk discourages crime with graffiti-proof wall panels and open grating. And, they’re easy to clean, with commonly used components that are easy to replace or upgrade.”

The design will likely finish this year, officials said. The early estimate for installation is summer of 2023.