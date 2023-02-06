NEW YORK (PIX11) — Kwajo Tweneboa, a young housing activist from the United Kingdom, is currently visiting New York City. For nearly two years, the 24-year-old has been using TikTok, Twitter and Instagram to fight for public housing tenants in London.

Tweneboa has garnered quite a following on TikTok. Some of his videos exposing the deteriorating conditions inside public housing have reached one million views.

Tweneboa, who is a public housing tenant himself, said he’s in constant contact with members of U.K. Parliament and even has meetings with the Secretary of State for U.K. housing, which is similar to the Housing and Urban Development secretary in the United States.

While in New York City visiting friends and family, Tweneboa said he’s seen similarities between the two cities in tenants’ suffering. He said the situation inside New York City public housing is just as bad, if not worse, than in England.

Tweneboa said his goal is to continue to shame bad landlords and pressure government agencies to do what’s right. Don’t be surprised if politics is in his future. “Who knows, mayor of London. I want to make change,” Tweneboa said.