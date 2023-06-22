NEW YORK (PIX11) — The process to raise fares and tolls this year has officially started.

Hearings began Thursday at MTA headquarters in Lower Manhattan. They are being held in person and also virtually again on Friday and Monday.

Commissioners will also consider the future of pilot programs that offer discounts and travel flexibility.

Click here to comment and also to view the livestreams and proposals.

“Sometimes it becomes a choice between a meal or a ride,” said one rider at the hearing.

Noah Brecker-Redd reflected on the proposals waiting for the train in Lower Manhattan. “I understand the frustrations about raising the fare, but without it we would cease to be the New York that we are,” he said.

The proposals being considered would increase the base fare 15 cents. The weekly pass would go up a dollar and the monthly $5.

Railroad rides and passes would also go up about 4%. There’s a cap added this time and officials are focusing on rider trends and discounts.

There are two toll proposals: a 7% increase for E-ZPass and tolls by mail. Or a 6% increase for E-ZPass and a 10% increase for tolls by mail.

People can testify directly and also submit comments.

Lisa Daglian is a No. 7 train rider and the director of the Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA.

“There’s a better understanding of rider needs and a lot more advocacy. People and riders speak out. The MTA listens, the governor listens, the legislature listens. There’s money in the budget and the fare increase is less than it could have been,” Daglian said.

Fares and tolls cover operating expenses for the agencies. All of the comments will be transcribed for the MTA commissioners.

They will debate and discuss the options and discounts next month.

The new prices could take effect by September.