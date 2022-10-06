NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) is set to hold a public hearing Wednesday regarding its proposal to increase the base fare and surcharge rates, among other changes, for yellow and green taxis.

Among the proposed hikes are bumping the base fare from $2.50 to $3 and the flat fare for trips between Manhattan and John F. Kennedy International Airport from $52 to $65. According to the TLC, its proposal is meant to help drivers earn more money following the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public hearing will be held online at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed on TLC’s website. Anyone who wants to comment on the proposed changes can email TLC at tlcrules@tlc.nyc.gov.