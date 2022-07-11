NEW YORK (PIX11) — Scaffolding is normally an eyesore, but one public initiative has transformed it into an art installation. The initiative, ArtBridge, is on display now.

It’s one of New York City’s largest public art initiatives, and NYCHA residents were involved in the process. Over the course of 10 months, ArtBridge commissioned 59 local artists through a city-wide open call. Many of those artists have direct relationships with the art sites.

Over 50 new, original and site-specific works span nearly two miles. The artwork is derived from hundreds of art-making workshops and community events with NYCHA residents.

Partnered NYCHA sites include: Baruch, Polo Grounds, Taft and Lillian Wald in Manhattan; Brownsville, Howard, Ingersoll, Red Hook East and Red Hook West in Brooklyn; Adams and Mitchel in the Bronx; Astoria, Pomonok and Woodside in Queens; and South Beach and Todt Hill in Staten Island

The public artworks were printed and installed on vinyl across the city, including on scaffolding and construction fencing.

The program is a partnership by the City Artist Corps, NYCHA, and the City Canvas program, an initiative of the mayor’s office and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. The exhibition is open to the public through July 23, and the artwork will hang in NYCHA buildings through the fall.

If you want more information, visit Art Bridge’s website here.