NEW YORK (PIX11) — From no heat and hot water to security problems and a lack of repairs, PIX11 News has highlighted the problems inside New York City public housing for years. Now, there’s a new report by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Wiliams that he hopes will help push the city to finally address these systematic problems.

Chronic leaks, mold and broken elevators are just some of the problems thousands of people who live in New York City public housing deal with every day. Despite years of city, state and federal reports on deteriorating conditions inside NYCHA, Williams says not much has changed for the people who live there.

Williams visited the Jacob Riis Houses and released a new report called “How the Other Half Lives in Public Housing.” Thirty-five pages detail problems in six NYCHA developments he visited this year.

Some of the report’s recommendations include: ensuring tenants have an active role in closing work orders, NYCHA tenants can finally call 311 with their complaints and have city inspectors check action, and a push to have NYCHA hire a live-in super to make repairs as needed.

Williams said his report honors Jacob Riis’ book “How the Other Half Lives,” written in the 1880s. The book helped expose conditions in tenements in Lower Manhattan and led to serious housing reform. For years, the Public Advocate has named NYCHA the city’s worst landlord, even creating a special category just for NYCHA. Williams said he hopes to gather the political power to finally get action for residents.

NYCHA Chief Communication Officer Barbara Brancaccio released the following statement.

“Since 2019, NYCHA has fundamentally transformed its business model, compliance, operations and management infrastructure. However, these deteriorating buildings are the direct result of decades of disinvestment by all levels of government and they require $40 billion in capital investment to effectively repair. We will continue working with our City, State and Federal partners on solutions to improve our work and quality of life for our residents.”