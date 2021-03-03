Road to recovery

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is set to unveil a detailed plan to help New Yorkers get back on their feet from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan includes immediate and long-term solutions in areas of health and housing equity, as well as education and civic engagement.

Williams also discussed his plans to help mom and pop shops and extend tax benefits to them since they are the businesses most likely to hire people from the community.

The public is welcome to participate in Thursday’s State of the People Conference and workshops, starting at 10 a.m. and ending with Williams’ State of The People Address at 6 p.m.

You can join the virtual event by registering here now. The events and address will also be streamed live here.

NYPD leadership changes

During his interview with PIX11 News, Williams was asked about leadership changes within the NYPD.

The public advocate said “change is always good,” and he sees more diversity within the new leadership changes made within the force.

He also said the city wants to make sure we’re beginning to redefine what public safety is and wants to give credit to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea for his recent speech reacknowledging race and district policing.

Cuomo investigation

Amid sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Williams said he would “be glad to see the governor resign.”

Williams said sexual harassment is terrible, and there are so many other issues surrounding the governor, including toxic powers and bullying.

Though he has not experienced bullying from Cuomo firsthand, Williams said he has heard stories from other elected officials.

“He was the wrong governor,” the public advocate said.