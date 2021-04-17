Protests in New York City after a tense week across the country

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — An afternoon and evening of protest in New York City, once again offering proof that the fallout from police involved killings of Black and brown people across the country continues to echo across our region.

The protests coincide with developments in several different cases.

The criminal trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, heads to closing arguments Monday.

Former police officer Kim Potter is out on bail following her arrest for mistaking her gun for her Taser in the fatal shooting of 20-year old Duante Wright.

Social justice advocates are now zeroing in on how Chicago officials consistently changed the narrative over officer Eric Stillman’s March 29 fatal shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams spoke Friday night in Times Square.

“These names keep increasing, increasing, increasing in police violence, with gun violence in community,” he said.

In Rochester, New York, we now know, thanks to newly released Grand Jury transcripts in the police-involved death of Daniel Prude, that prosecutors essentially undercut the case for criminal charges by calling on a medical examiner who testified the officers in the case did nothing wrong.

Shanduke McPhatter, founder of the community advocacy organization GMACC, also attended Friday night’s protest.

“If we are constantly seeing district attorneys who are meeting with officers and then having to prosecute officers that are working under somebody they’re working with daily, we have a problem,” McPhatter said.