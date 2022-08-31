NEW YORK (PIX11) — Protests, as well as a final public hearing, will be held Wednesday over the MTA’s congestion pricing plan.

Under the MTA’s proposed plan, most drivers passing through Manhattan south of 60th street could pay up to $23 in additional tolls.

One of the groups planning to protest outside MTA headquarters in Lower Manhattan is Justice for App Workers, a coalition of rideshare drivers for apps like Uber and Lyft.

The group says that drivers already pay a toll to drive south of 96th Street, as well as an airport fee, which are passed on to customers. If rideshare drivers aren’t exempted from the plan, their business could suffer under the weight of the new fees, the group says.

A separate protest is also planned for Wednesday afternoon in Queens, hosted by state Assemblymember David Weprin.

The protests come as a final public hearing on congestion pricing was scheduled for Wednesday.

The goal of the plan, which the MTA has said would start in late 2023 or early 2024, is to raise about $1 billion for infrastructure each year, while also reducing congestion in Manhattan, as well as pollution.

In response to the protests, John McCarthy, MTA Chief, External Relations said in a statement, “Anyone who has been in New York City in the past decade knows that for-hire-vehicles are a part of the story of congestion in Manhattan’s Central Business District, which has harmful air quality impacts and slows down the economy.

“Seven scenarios have been analyzed to reduce congestion, with a range of different approaches for taxis and for-hire vehicles,” continued McCarthy. “These scenarios are not being put forward by the MTA or anyone else at this stage as proposals, but public review and feedback is an important element of the Federal process.”