NEW YORK (PIX11) — Protesters chanted outside as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a conference Sunday in New York.

In April, DeSantis signed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law banning classroom instruction about LGBTQ issues. Chelsea Piers, where DeSantis spoke Sunday, has been a historic focal point in the LGBTQ+ community.

Protesters felt the governor’s presence was inappropriate, especially during Pride Month in NYC. State Sen. Brad Hoylaman and City Councilmember Erick Bottcher stood with the protesters.

“Just wrapped speaking at the Jewish Leadership Conference discussing the Florida Blueprint. They tried to cancel me. But here I stand,” DeSantis tweeted. “Great to see so many future residents of Florida!”

A spokesperson for Pier Sixty, where the conference was held, said that while they disagree with DeSantis’ actions in office, they don’t discriminate against any group, and will donate money from the conference to LGBTQ groups.